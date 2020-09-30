James O'Brien reveals why he changed his mind on state surveillance of emails

30 September 2020, 15:23

By Sam Sholli

James O'Brien has opened up about why he changed his position on government surveillance of people's emails - he now sees it no differently from the state going though his house or briefcase.

The LBC presenter used to be in favour of the government going through the general public's emails, believing that if people had nothing to hide then they would have nothing to fear.

Reflecting on his past position, James said: "When you're 20 or 30 years younger than me, I think you forget what the post-September 11th landscape looked like...the sense of fear."

"I did sit here ten years ago and say that if they want access to my emails then that's fine and I've got nothing to hide," he added.

However, James admitted he now thinks his previous position on the subject was wrong because in the past he didn't think enough about how "malevolent forces" could use such powers in the future.

He said: "...I don't feel that way now because what I've seen in Britain and America, of course, is very malevolent forces rising to the top.

"Suddenly you realise the reason you can't let governments go through you metaphorical sock drawer when they are not malevolent or malign and that they don't wish you harm is that those laws and those rules will remain in place when a government gets elected that is disgusting and malevolent."

James then spoke about how his previous position was influenced by how he didn't use to view his emails differently from his physical communications.

He said: "Back then I thought that my emails were somehow different from my physical communications.

"So if you're sitting there thinking it's fine for the government to go through [your] email account or it's fine for the government to check [your] social media, then you should also leave your door unlocked or at least invite government officers in to go through all of your belongings..."

James added: "I wasn't thinking of them in the same way that I now do. I now think of them as being exactly the same as letters. I wouldn't want the government to go through my mail any more than I'd want it to go through my house or briefcase."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James O'Brien comforts emotional caller who lost catering job

'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James comforts emotional caller who lost job
Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus

Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus
Krishnan Guru-Murthy sets out to James O'Brien the details of his investigation into the Trump campaign.

Trump suppressing black votes: Krishnan Guru-Murthy explains to James O'Brien
James O'Brien dedicates his programme to this extremely upbeat caller

James O'Brien dedicates his programme to this extremely upbeat caller
This was James O'Brien's lighthearted debate with a caller over the ease of understanding coronavirus measures

James O'Brien's lighthearted debate with caller over the clarity of PM's Covid measures
University lockdown: James O'Brien questions whether institutions let students return "to get money in the bank"

James O'Brien questions: "Did universities allow students to return to get money in the bank?"

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Student condemns universities for 'inhumane' lockdown on campuses

Student condemns universities for 'inhumane' lockdown on campuses

3 days ago

Caller's daughter 'locked inside' uni halls amid outbreak

Caller's daughter 'locked inside' uni halls amid outbreak

4 days ago

The caller told Shelagh Fogarty that the medics only listened once her male partner spoke up

Shelagh Fogarty speechless at caller's shocking hospital experience

28 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liverpool and surrounding areas could face significant new measures to tackle Covid-19

Merseyside could enter local Covid lockdown - what would that mean for the region?
People walk along Oxford Street while while wearing face masks

UK records 7,108 coronavirus cases and 71 deaths in last 24 hours
Matt Hancock has given MPs a last minute concession

Matt Hancock says MPs will be able to vote 'where possible' on lockdown measures
Kelsey told LBC it was a "stressful and unnerving" experience

Blind teenager 'left wandering unfamiliar tube station' after TfL staff refuse to guide him
Homeowners can apply for a grant to make their homes more energy efficient

Who is eligible for the Green Home improvement scheme and how can I apply?
This is the moment the angry shopper smashed dozens of wine bottles in a Co-op store

Shopper smashes two shelves of wine in Co-op in anger over Covid one-way system
Boris Johnson is set to give a coronavirus update later

LIVE: Boris Johnson to give coronavirus update as MPs get a say on lockdown rules
Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Wales, has reported 82 cases of coronavirus

Major Covid-19 outbreak reported in Royal Glamorgan Hospital, Wales
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Thursday from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Wednesday 8pm

Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir of 'sniping from the sidelines'

Boris Johnson accuses Sir Keir Starmer of 'sniping from sidelines' over Covid-19