Grocer Tells James O’Brien Of Fresh Food Disaster In "No-Deal" Brexit

10 November 2018, 09:44

This London Greengrocer was astonished after the Brexit Secretary admitted that he hadn’t realised to what extent UK trade relies on the Dover-Calais crossing.

In light of Dominic Raab's recent confession on the Dover-Calais crossing, Andreas Georghiou, the owner of a small Green Grocer's in Chelsea, told James O'Brien that he was chilled by the Brexit Secretary's ignorance.

Mr Georghiou pointed out that 90% of fresh fruit and vegetables come through Dover at this time of year. Therefore, he explained, any delays to fresh food deliveries resulting from a "no-deal" Brexit could result in a fresh food disaster.

James O'Brien Dominic Raab
Picture: LBC & PA

Andreas explained that barriers to the fresh-food trade at the Dover-Calais crossing wouldn't just impact his grocery business and that eventually fresh food could become a "high-end commodity, sold to the highest bidder and the most expensive restaurants".

James O'Brien had an on-air realisation that the argument of perish-ability had been "largely forgotten" in the Brexit debate and frictionless trade discussions.

"This is really, really real. It's an unbelievable consequence that we have somebody in charge of all this who did not know that most of our food comes through Dover", Andreas said.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

'A People's Vote' Is Not Undemocratic: Maajid Nawaz

14 mins ago

Jo Johnson & Stanley Johnson

Brexit Is "Careering Into The Jaws Of Death": Stanley Johnson

2 hours ago

the gamer who left his home fewer than 10 times

The Gamer Who Left His Home Fewer Than 10 Times In Seven Years

21 hours ago