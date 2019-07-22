You Can Hear The Moment The Penny Drops For This Brexiter During A Call With James O'Brien

Listeners heard the exact moment a Brexiter realised he had lost the argument with James O'Brien during a feisty call this morning.

Adam asked James O'Brien to extol the virtues of staying in the European Union and, at first, James used the words of arch-Leaver Iain Duncan Smith.

But when Adam asked for a specific reason to stay, James told him: "We currently have 759 trade deals with approximately 180 different countries. 81 full trade agreements."

After a short gap, Adam then responded: "But I think there's only about 161 countries on the planet."

What followed was a huge gap as Adam realised what he had just revealed.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Ignoring the fact there are actually 195 countries in the world, James told him his own point perfectly illustrates the reason the UK would be better off staying in the EU.

He said: "You just asked me to extol the virtues of staying. It's hard to think of a more crushing contribution to that conversation than the one that I've just handed to you."

Adam ended up just saying: "Fair enough."

The call has to be heard to be fully appreciated. Watch it at the top of the page.