You Can Hear The Moment The Penny Drops For This Brexiter During A Call With James O'Brien

22 July 2019, 12:32 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 12:38

Listeners heard the exact moment a Brexiter realised he had lost the argument with James O'Brien during a feisty call this morning.

Adam asked James O'Brien to extol the virtues of staying in the European Union and, at first, James used the words of arch-Leaver Iain Duncan Smith.

But when Adam asked for a specific reason to stay, James told him: "We currently have 759 trade deals with approximately 180 different countries. 81 full trade agreements."

After a short gap, Adam then responded: "But I think there's only about 161 countries on the planet."

What followed was a huge gap as Adam realised what he had just revealed.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Ignoring the fact there are actually 195 countries in the world, James told him his own point perfectly illustrates the reason the UK would be better off staying in the EU.

He said: "You just asked me to extol the virtues of staying. It's hard to think of a more crushing contribution to that conversation than the one that I've just handed to you."

Adam ended up just saying: "Fair enough."

The call has to be heard to be fully appreciated. Watch it at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism

8 days ago

Matt Frei

Ukip General Secretary Paul Oakley Quits Over Carl Benjamin Rape Remark

9 days ago

Liz Truss

Shelagh Fogarty Challenges Liz Truss On Trusting Boris Johnson

59 mins ago

LBC Latest

Jo Swinson speaking to LBC

Jo Swinson Announced As New Lib Dem Leader

Politics

A US police officer posted "This vile idiot needs a round" referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Shocking Post By US Police Officer Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "Needs A Round"
James O'Brien was talking about Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's Stark Take On Why Boris Johnson Backed Brexit

Canadian police mistakenly use cat filter during news conference on double murder