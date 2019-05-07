James O'Brien Spells Out How Brexit Damaged The NHS

7 May 2019, 10:52

As the NHS begins a recruitment drive to hire tens of thousands of foreign nurses, James O'Brien explained how Brexit has been so damaging for our health service.

With so many vacancies to fill on the wards, leaders have targeted overseas doctors and nurses.

But James picked out one key line from the Brexit debate which has been so damaging for the NHS: "Why can't we train our own?"

That was the phrase used by Brexiters when people argued that staff from the EU are extremely important in the health service. And James says that proved extremely problematic for the NHS.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "The NHS was weaponised. That's why the phrase 'Why can't we train our own?' became so commonplace during that campaign.

"Whenever I turned on my radio or opened my newspaper or flicked on the television, I would be confronted by the usual suspects saying 'Why can't we train our own?'

"Our own? I don't care where you were born. I care how good you are at nursing."

His full monologue is a powerful take on the NHS. Watch it at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Warns Against Giving "Clown" Anjem Choudary Attention

7 hours ago

The former Tory leader says May must set a date for her departure.

Iain Duncan Smith Says May Must Go Now

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty cut off a caller during a row over "rape jokes"

The Call On “Rape Jokes” That Left Shelagh Fogarty Shaking With Anger

1 hour ago

LBC Latest

Motorists will now be stopped by police if they are caught passing too close to cyclists.

Cycle Cops To Target "Too Close" Drivers

Nurse's London marathon record reinstated as 'outdated' uniform rule axed
Police want to urgently speak to the man.

Police Hunt Man Who Posed As Builder To Steal Pensioner's OBE Medal
Swords, knives and drugs were seized on the streets of London.

Police Show Shocking Haul Of Weapons And Drugs Seized After Pursuit

Brexit: Jean-Claude Juncker says the EU should have countered Leave 'lies'
Philip Blair was sworn at while preaching about God on London Bridge

Controversial US Preacher Sworn At By Angry Man On London Bridge

Central London