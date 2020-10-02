'I don't want an apology, I want a resignation' Margaret Ferrier's constituent says

By EJ Ward

"I'm a constituent of Margaret Ferrier, I don't want an apology, I want her to resign," caller tells James O'Brien.

Ms Ferrier has admitted travelling to Parliament and speaking in the Commons after developing coronavirus symptoms, and then taking a train back to Scotland after testing positive.

Peter from Hamilton called LBC after Ms Ferrier's SNP whip was withdrawn on Thursday morning when the party learned of her breaches of coronavirus rules.

He said he went on to Twitter and saw the apology the MP has issued, but added: "I don't want to see an apology, I want to see her saying 'I've resigned'."

He said in the area which he lives there are already "stricter restrictions" in place.

Peter told James that his daughter had her birthday at the weekend, and she was unable to see a lot of her family because of the rules.

"We're sacrificing a lot to make sure this virus doesn't get spread," the caller told LBC.

He said the fact she travelled to London and then back to Scotland just spoke of her "audacity."

When James said it was "like a Russian doll of wrongness, you're looking at the first one and you go 'oh boy, that's going to be tricky to get out of' then you lift the lid."

"I voted for her," Peter told LBC adding he would not vote for her again and that Ms Ferrier only won back the seat recently.

He said he thought the MP should resign from office.

And amazingly Peter called for the "full force of the Metropolitan Police or Police Scotland to at least charge her."

James said he had not considered it a police matter until a previous caller brought it up, but that now "there has to be something" done by the authorities.

"She has to leave the job and she probably needs to have her collar felt," James said.

The caller agreed with this and said he was annoyed that Ms Ferrier was still an MP who represented him in Parliament.

"Why has she not just resigned?" Peter questioned, which led James to point out there could be a recall petition issued which would remove her as a sitting MP.

