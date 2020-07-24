"I'd rather have one more person alive": emotional caller on refusing to serve people without masks

24 July 2020, 12:29

By Fiona Jones

This caller who works in a builders merchant explains why he is refusing to serve people without a face mask - despite the majority of customers not wearing one.

Face masks have today been made mandatory in England's shopping centres, transport hubs, banks and post offices.

Caller Kevin works in a builders merchant and refuses to serve people without a face mask - especially after his grandfather was diagnosed with the virus.

He told James people are coming in with a blasé, careless attitude and refusing to believe in the pandemic.

Having kept note, he has found the majority of people entering the builders merchant do not wear masks.

"I'm challenging the customers that come in now," Kevin said, "I'm saying have you got a mask and they'll say no. I'll say please can you wear one? It's not to protect you it's to protect us."

After his grandfather being diagnosed it has "become even more real," he told James.

"It hasn't gone down great" that he is refusing to serve people without masks but "I'm not scared to challenge anyone."

Kevin has not received overly aggressive reaction however he has received resistance from people who say masks "aren't helping anyone."

"It's peoples' lives at the end of the day, I'm not bothered about £20 in the till. I'd rather have one more person alive than £20 in the till."

