James O'Brien's Idea For The PERFECT Protest Against Donald Trump

Organisers are hoping for a huge crowd to protest against Donald Trump when he visits the UK on 13th July. But James O'Brien has a better idea.

James suggested we need a way of demonstrating that protests against the man - "a self-confessed sex offender, pathological liar with white supremacist sympathies and a penchant for neo-Nazi-supporting fake news sites where the parents of dead school children are routinely maligned" - while also honouring the office of the President of the United States of America.

And as he spoke to his listeners, he came up with the idea way of doing it.

James said: "What if, as the motorcade makes its way through town, we string up massive speakers all over London, wherever he may go, and just play this."

The Benny Hill Theme Tune then blared out of the speakers.

James had the perfect idea for how to protest against Donald Trump. Picture: LBC

"I think we've got a winner," he concluded.

The hilarious moment really has to be watched to fully appreciate it. Watch it in the video at the top of the page.

The listeners loved it!