'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money

19 October 2022, 15:50

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller told James O'Brien she can 'just about' get by as households come under pressure from the sharpest annual rise in food prices.

This comes as inflation in the UK has risen above 10% for the second time this year and households come under pressure from the sharpest annual rise in food prices for more than 40 years amid the cost of living crisis.

This caller told James O'Brien the measures she is taking to save money: “I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes including her knickers.”

She went on to say that she feels people have forgotten that Dido Harding received 30 billion pounds for her “failed” test and trace service, which is the exact amount missing from the budget.

James agreed, saying: “These are the holes that they’re trying to fill with their economic policies now, this is why they talk about cuts.”

The caller told James about the “confidence” she once had for the government: “I thought they were on the people’s side which I have to say now, absolutely no they are not.”

James asked: “How are you doing food wise, if you don’t mind me asking?”

The caller responded saying she both volunteers and receives food from her local food bank, which she told James, has become a common way of living.

“A single person can just about get by on food from there, just about.”

The caller concluded: “How do the government expect to grow an economy when only the one percent have got any money.”

READ MORE: Truss insists she's 'completely committed' to triple lock pension pledge as inflation pushed back up to double figures

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'

Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK

James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

James newspapers

James O’Brien hits out at ‘culture of bullying’ in British media

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done
James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party scandal

James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party saga

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

James O'Brien: I don't think the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

Cost of living crisis: Food writer Jack Monroe speaks to LBC's James O'Brien

Poorest people 'made to balance the books': Food campaigner explains cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

10 months ago

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

1 month ago

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The children's home has been criticised by Ofsted

Children's home where 'manager bought tattoo gun for a child', while another kid 'threatened staff with makeshift flamethrower'
The Just Stop Oil protesters are coming down from the bridge

Two men charged after Just Stop Oil protest shut Dartford crossing

A gun that may be related to the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been discovered.

Police searching for murder weapon used in shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, find gun in cemetery
School Lane

Man, 88, found dead at assisted living complex as woman, 53, arrested on suspicion of murder
Suella Braverman has left the government after just six weeks as Home Secretary

'Hoping things will magically come right is not serious politics': Home Sec quits over security breach with swipe at PM
The woman's antics on the cathedral's steps angered locals

British woman sparks anger by posing naked for risqué photoshoot on steps of Amalfi cathedral
Cars are being destroyed for no reason across the UK

Cars are being destroyed for no reason by thugs in a new trend called 'car cannibalism' and drivers are 'completely oblivious'
Meghan Markle at the Queen's funeral

Meghan Markle speaks about relationship with Queen for the first time and Harry's reaction to her death
Vladimir Putin introduces Martial law

Putin declares martial law in annexed Ukraine regions

Kate Middleton's mother's business has launched in the US

Party Pieces to break America! Kate Middleton's mum launches family business in the US