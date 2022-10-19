'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller told James O'Brien she can 'just about' get by as households come under pressure from the sharpest annual rise in food prices.

This comes as inflation in the UK has risen above 10% for the second time this year and households come under pressure from the sharpest annual rise in food prices for more than 40 years amid the cost of living crisis.

This caller told James O'Brien the measures she is taking to save money: “I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes including her knickers.”

She went on to say that she feels people have forgotten that Dido Harding received 30 billion pounds for her “failed” test and trace service, which is the exact amount missing from the budget.

James agreed, saying: “These are the holes that they’re trying to fill with their economic policies now, this is why they talk about cuts.”

The caller told James about the “confidence” she once had for the government: “I thought they were on the people’s side which I have to say now, absolutely no they are not.”

James asked: “How are you doing food wise, if you don’t mind me asking?”

The caller responded saying she both volunteers and receives food from her local food bank, which she told James, has become a common way of living.

“A single person can just about get by on food from there, just about.”

The caller concluded: “How do the government expect to grow an economy when only the one percent have got any money.”

READ MORE: Truss insists she's 'completely committed' to triple lock pension pledge as inflation pushed back up to double figures