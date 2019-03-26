James O'Brien's Immediate Response To Jacob Rees-Mogg's Brexit U-Turn

This is James O'Brien's reaction after Jacob Rees-Mogg signalled he would vote for Theresa May's Brexit deal.

The chairman of the European Research Group was at the centre of organising a vote of confidence against the Prime Minister three months ago, claiming that her deal wasn't good enough.

But he has just indicated that he now believes voting for Mrs May's deal is the only way Brexit will happen.

He said: "The Prime Minister does not want to leave without a deal, the cabinet doesn’t want to leave without a deal, and the British parliament doesn’t want to leave without a deal. It is therefore very difficult to see how you get to leaving without a deal."

Responding to the news, James said: "It was Jacob Rees-Mogg, the chairman of the European Research Group, who led that attempt to unseat Theresa May in December of last year, so unhappy was he and his little band of Grand Wizards with the withdrawal agreement that she had procured, that he sought to actually overthrow her as leader of the Conservative Party.

"I'm hearing he has announced he would support that withdrawal agreement in the event of it coming back to the House of Commons.

James O'Brien had his say on Jacob Rees-Mogg's U-turn. Picture: LBC

"How can you go in three months from saying this treaty is so bad, the Prime Minister who negotiated it should be fired.

"And then three months later, saying 'Er, I think I might support it.'.

"I haven't got a clue. Three months from saying this is to unbelievably awful, I'm going to launch a coup against the Prime Minister, I'm going to submit a vote of no confidence.

"Three months later, 'Er, I think I might vote for it."

