James O'Brien's Immediate Response To Jacob Rees-Mogg's Brexit U-Turn

26 March 2019, 10:34 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 10:53

This is James O'Brien's reaction after Jacob Rees-Mogg signalled he would vote for Theresa May's Brexit deal.

The chairman of the European Research Group was at the centre of organising a vote of confidence against the Prime Minister three months ago, claiming that her deal wasn't good enough.

But he has just indicated that he now believes voting for Mrs May's deal is the only way Brexit will happen.

He said: "The Prime Minister does not want to leave without a deal, the cabinet doesn’t want to leave without a deal, and the British parliament doesn’t want to leave without a deal. It is therefore very difficult to see how you get to leaving without a deal."

Responding to the news, James said: "It was Jacob Rees-Mogg, the chairman of the European Research Group, who led that attempt to unseat Theresa May in December of last year, so unhappy was he and his little band of Grand Wizards with the withdrawal agreement that she had procured, that he sought to actually overthrow her as leader of the Conservative Party.

"I'm hearing he has announced he would support that withdrawal agreement in the event of it coming back to the House of Commons.

James O'Brien had his say on Jacob Rees-Mogg's U-turn
James O'Brien had his say on Jacob Rees-Mogg's U-turn. Picture: LBC

"How can you go in three months from saying this treaty is so bad, the Prime Minister who negotiated it should be fired.

"And then three months later, saying 'Er, I think I might support it.'.

"I haven't got a clue. Three months from saying this is to unbelievably awful, I'm going to launch a coup against the Prime Minister, I'm going to submit a vote of no confidence.

"Three months later, 'Er, I think I might vote for it."

Watch the full clip at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz reacts to the suggestion David Lidington could take over as Prime Minister

Maajid Nawaz: David Lidington Is The 'Fall Guy' For Michael Gove

2 days ago

LBC Presenter Matt Frei and Conservative MP Ken Clarke

Ken Clarke: Theresa May Is "Doomed To Carry On"

3 days ago

Former Commons Clerk Eliot Wilson says John Bercow speaks more than most Speakers

Former Commons Clerk: John Bercow "Speaks More Than Most Speakers Speak"

36 mins ago

LBC Latest

Nigel Farage

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Here

Nick Ferrari and John Barnes clashed on Tuesday

Nick Ferrari Clashes With John Barnes Over How To Stop Racism In Football

Conor McGregor retirement: Is this really the end?

Moment show-off driver wrecks a £250,000 Lamborghini by smashing it into a tree

Moment Show-Off Driver Wrecks £250,000 Lamborghini By Smashing It Into A Tree

DUP prefer long Brexit delay to PM's deal - Sky sources

Google takes aim as MEPs agree EU copyright reforms