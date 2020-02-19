Immigration: Furious James O'Brien caller "doesn't recognise his own street"

This furious caller told James O'Brien that he supports the government's new immigration system because he "doesn't know a soul on Bethnal Green Road."

"I don't even recognise the place," insisted John,"all the people that I used to know have run away."

"Are we talking about decoration or architecture?" asked James, "what do you mean you don't recognise your own street?"

"I don't recognise walking up and down. I do not know anyone here," John exclaimed and James suggested he try and be friendlier because he sounded "rude and angry."

John accused James of being rude and having unchanging and prejudiced views about older people, to which James pointed out that John was the one phoning up making extremely rude comments.

"I don't give a monkeys. I'm a real person," said John, continuing to insult James.

"I'm sorry you're so angry, I wish you could work out why," said James.