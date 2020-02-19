Immigration: Furious James O'Brien caller "doesn't recognise his own street"

19 February 2020, 14:39 | Updated: 19 February 2020, 14:41

This furious caller told James O'Brien that he supports the government's new immigration system because he "doesn't know a soul on Bethnal Green Road."

"I don't even recognise the place," insisted John,"all the people that I used to know have run away."

"Are we talking about decoration or architecture?" asked James, "what do you mean you don't recognise your own street?"

"I don't recognise walking up and down. I do not know anyone here," John exclaimed and James suggested he try and be friendlier because he sounded "rude and angry."

John accused James of being rude and having unchanging and prejudiced views about older people, to which James pointed out that John was the one phoning up making extremely rude comments.

"I don't give a monkeys. I'm a real person," said John, continuing to insult James.

"I'm sorry you're so angry, I wish you could work out why," said James.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz was furious with this caller

Maajid Nawaz takes down caller who thinks women are 'weaker' than men

3 days ago

Matt Frei's interview with Dawn Butler got very fiery

Matt Frei's fiery conversation with Labour deputy leadership candidate Dawn Butler

10 days ago

Immigration: "I feel targeted even though I've made the country richer"

Immigration: "I feel targeted even though I've made the country richer"

32 mins ago

LBC Latest

Immigration lawyer calls LBC to criticise new points-based system for low-skilled workers

Immigration lawyer calls LBC to criticise new points-based system for low-skilled workers
The Nigel Farage Show

The Nigel Farage Show | watch live on LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | watch from 8pm

Brexit trade deal: EU tells Boris Johnson he faces 'different ball game' to Canada negotiations