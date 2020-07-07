Caller's remarkable account of being in love with a conspiracy theorist

7 July 2020, 13:00

By Adrian Sherling

This is the remarkable call from a woman whose partner has become a conspiracy theorist.

James was asking why one in six Britons would refuse to take a coronavirus vaccine and asked how people get caught up in conspiracies like anti-vaxxers and 5G.

Cora's partner was furloughed due to coronavirus and started getting lost down rabbit holes on the internet filled with conspiracy theories.

And all of a sudden, he believed that Bill Gates is evil and wants to kill off the lower classes; the reason Donald Trump wanted to build a wall because the Mexicans are responsible for child trafficking; and that George Soros wanted to buy Hungary.

And she is at her wits' end on how to respond to him.

James O'Brien heard from a caller whose partner is a conspiracy theorist
James O'Brien heard from a caller whose partner is a conspiracy theorist. Picture: PA / LBC

She said: "We had a lovely relationship - and I use the word 'had' because it doesn't feel like it's there any more.

"When it started, I had a bit of empathy for it. But then it went on -

"It is terrifying. I don't understand.

"I've tried and tried, but I can't any more.

"I care about him, I want things to be better for him, but I can't any more."

James told her: "I think you know what I want to say to you, but it's not my place."

Cora responded: "I've come to terms with the fact this isn't what it was and I can't keep arguing."

Hear her full call at the top of the page.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Maajid Nawaz attacks "anti-racist posturing" amid Leicester slavery investigation
1 day ago

Maajid Nawaz attacks "anti-racist posturing" amid Leicester slavery investigation

1 day ago

Hong Kong has been "manipulated by totalitarianism" says first asylee in the UK
3 days ago

Hong Kong has been "manipulated by totalitarianism" says first asylee in the UK

3 days ago

Care provider's powerful response to Boris Johnson's care home comments
14 mins ago

Care provider's powerful response to Boris Johnson's care home comments

14 mins ago

Blaming carers for Covid-19 spread "a new low" for Boris Johnson - Shadow Care Minister

Blaming carers for Covid-19 spread "a new low" for Boris Johnson - Shadow Care Minister

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson resists calls to apologise for claim care workers 'didn't follow procedures'
The caller told James O'Brien he felt the conspiracy theories "filled gaps in his knowledge"

Ex conspiracy theorist explains to James O'Brien how he stopped believing

British Gymnastics admits 'error' for not telling girl's parents about abuse claims