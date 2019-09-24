James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Supreme Court's Prorogation Ruling

24 September 2019, 12:35

James O'Brien said the Supreme Court's judgement proved that the UK clearly does set its own laws after it ruled Boris Johnson's prorogation was unlawful.

Lady Hale says the move was "void and of no effect" - and both houses of parliament can now sit, as if it never happened. They will reconvene at 11.30 on Wednesday.

Speaking on his LBC show after the ruling, James said: "If you voted for a man who is found to have suspended parliament unlawfully because you believed that somehow the authority of British judges have been diminished by EU membership, or if you believe that parliament had lost its sovereignty as a result, then how on earth are you processing what's happening today?

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"An astonishing display of judicial power and strength from British judges in British courts.

"And a decision that was forced by the fact that two separate courts arrived at different and contrasting conclusions. If the Scottish Court and the English Court can arrive at different decisions and both appeal to the Supreme Court, where now do you file the idea that Brussels makes our laws?

"Or that Brussels somehow intervenes and interferes with justice in the United Kingdom?"

More to follow...

