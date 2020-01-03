Iranian exile tells James O'Brien she's "ecstatic" Qassem Soleimani is dead

Iranian exile called in to tell James O'Brien she's "ecstatic" that Qassem Soleimani is dead as he's "taken her country away for the last forty years."

Iranian caller Yasmin said just last month alone hundreds of people were killed by Qassem Soleimani and his "vicious dogs."

"They have taken over my country for the last 40 years. So I'm ecstatic and I'm so happy that finally this vicious dog has been killed."

James quoted conflict journalist Oz Katerji who said that many people will be celebrating this assassination throughout the Middle East.

"You remind us that for an awful lot of Iranian exiles and indeed for people still living under the yoke of this fundamentalist regime, this will be welcomed," said James. He pointed out that the Iranian Quds Force are not only the enemy of ISIS but also the US so to look at this as black and white, good and bad, is a "lazy" Western trope.

Yasmin agreed, "They've taken my country away from me for the last 40 years and I've lived here for so long. I'm in exile still and I want to go back and I can't go back."

However, she explained, the fundamentalist regime will not be overthrown by this death; she remains in limbo, like Britain's Brexit.

James O'Brien acknowledged that thankfully Britain's limbo is not a matter of life and death.