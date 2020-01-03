Iranian exile tells James O'Brien she's "ecstatic" Qassem Soleimani is dead

3 January 2020, 12:54

Iranian exile called in to tell James O'Brien she's "ecstatic" that Qassem Soleimani is dead as he's "taken her country away for the last forty years."

Iranian caller Yasmin said just last month alone hundreds of people were killed by Qassem Soleimani and his "vicious dogs."

"They have taken over my country for the last 40 years. So I'm ecstatic and I'm so happy that finally this vicious dog has been killed."

James quoted conflict journalist Oz Katerji who said that many people will be celebrating this assassination throughout the Middle East.

"You remind us that for an awful lot of Iranian exiles and indeed for people still living under the yoke of this fundamentalist regime, this will be welcomed," said James. He pointed out that the Iranian Quds Force are not only the enemy of ISIS but also the US so to look at this as black and white, good and bad, is a "lazy" Western trope.

Yasmin agreed, "They've taken my country away from me for the last 40 years and I've lived here for so long. I'm in exile still and I want to go back and I can't go back."

However, she explained, the fundamentalist regime will not be overthrown by this death; she remains in limbo, like Britain's Brexit.

James O'Brien acknowledged that thankfully Britain's limbo is not a matter of life and death.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz calls on Corbyn supports to stop blaming everyone but themselves

Maajid Nawaz calls on Corbyn supports to stop blaming everyone but themselves

18 days ago

Tearful Austrian caller calls for Brits to "stop dreaming" and remain in the EU

Tearful Austrian caller calls for Brits to "stop dreaming" and remain in the EU

6 days ago

A 19-year-old covers her face after a Cyprus court deemed she lied about being gang raped

Cyprus rape case latest: President urged to intervene

20 hours ago

LBC Latest

Saudi Arabia to host World Cup of Pool in Jeddah

Qassem Soleimani would have killed even more if Trump hadn't killed him, says Middle East expert

"Qassem Soleimani would have killed even more if Trump hadn't killed him"

Qassem Soleimani: What will revenge look like for Iran in wake of general's killing?
Nick Ferrari spoke to Iranian Maria, who praised Donald Trump

Iranian tells LBC: We love Donald Trump for what he's done to Iran