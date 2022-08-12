James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

12 August 2022, 12:04

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien is on the verge of swearing during this blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on the state of the country.

Writing in the Express, the Education Secretary James Cleverly said the UK has "much to be proud of as a country", including its defence of democracy, proud history of defending allies, and "quite good" football teams.

He said: "It is a British tendency to sometimes see the glass as half empty. There is cause for optimism. We can turn the ship around, and this Conservative leadership contest gives us a chance to."

James reacted to Mr Cleverly's piece: "Let us turn today to page 9 of the Daily Express, where the aforementioned James Cleverly has written an article, I suspect with crayons, because it contains these words: 'With rising inflation, the highest tax burden in 70 years, and forecasts of a recession, it may not feel there is much to celebrate at the moment'.

"Let me borrow your crayola Cleverly, and add some other things to this list. We have energy bills that are reaching into the stratosphere while the companies that profit from privatisation continue to post the sort of profits that look to the rest of us like telephone numbers.

"We have water companies pumping effluent into our waterways as if it was going out of fashion, while allowing billions and billions of litres of water to leak away everyday, shortly before announcing the whole country's going to have a hosepipe ban because there's a drought on the way.

"The NHS is absolutely creaking at the seams, when Conservatives came into power in 2010 the patient satisfaction survey with the NHS was posting its highest ever results.

"And then your lot got in... and you're writing an article in a newspaper that actually contains the words 'we can turn the ship around'."

Read more: Hotter than the Caribbean: Drought to be declared in parts of Britain as first villages run out of water

James continued: "You can turn what ship around?! The ship that you've been on for your entire political career!

"The ship that not only have you been on, but which you've been telling the people of Britain is a brilliant ship, crewed by the most fantastic people, and led by the best captains imaginable."

