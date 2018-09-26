James O'Brien Asks Corbyn Fanatic The One Question They Can't Answer

26 September 2018, 12:08 | Updated: 26 September 2018, 12:12

This is the moment James O'Brien asked a Jeremy Corbyn fanatic the one question he simply couldn't answer.

The topic was very simple of James's show this morning - "tell me what I'm not seeing about Jeremy Corbyn, why do you like him so much?"

Simon called in to say that he had consistently behaved in an extremely dignified manner, something that James strongly disagreed with.

As Simon waxed lyrical about Corbyn's popularity, James had one question that he had no answer for: "If he's so good, why does he avoid all interviews?"

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He said: "No, no, no. I'm talking about getting out there, standing up, standing proud and making all the points you think he's capable of making and you can't answer the question, which I keep on asking, which is if he is all of these things, why on earth isn't he spending his life on top of a podium with spotlights shining on him so everyone can see how wonderful he is.

"Why do his own media team keep him in a locked box?"

When Simon said he was out campaigning, James responded: "Campaigning is not being scrutinised.

"We saw what happened when Sky News interviewed a queue for one of his campaign meetings. A poor woman claimed he'd won the Nobel Prize. And then the journalist who did the interview got turned over because he shined a camera at her.

"That's not campaigning, that's preaching to the choir."

