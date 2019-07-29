James O'Brien: Being Expelled From School For Smoking Weed Nearly Ruined My Life

James O'Brien makes a moving revelation about how being kicked out of school for smoking cannabis nearly ruined his life.

James said he used to be a passionate advocate for the legalisation of cannabis. He told LBC listeners he was expelled from school for smoking the drug.

"It nearly ruined my life," James said not only did he get expelled from school but the scandal made the News At Ten.

But, "I don't think it was in the bongs."

James said the school he was at was "newsworthy."

James O'Brien made the revelations about drugs and his early life on LBC. Picture: LBC

He said he didn't want other children after him to be "ruined by that experience."

"You carry a sort of mark of Cain around with you."

Movingly James said that two of the lads he was chucked out with went through the "trauma and the horror" not just of a court appearance but also they appeared in the press.

James revealed he would "quite like to do it again" but that he wouldn't do it again if it was illegal.

He admitted earlier he made an "accidental pun on bongs" when he was speaking about the News At Ten.

Watch the whole moving tale in the video at the top of the page.