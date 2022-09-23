James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

23 September 2022, 13:53

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien was furious at the mini-budget announced by the Chancellor today which gives "a serious chunk of change" to those earning over £150,000, whilst making life "harder" for people on benefits.

It comes as Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has slashed taxes and removed the cap on bankers' bonuses in a bold mini Budget designed to help the government and the country tackle the cost of living crisis. 

Mr Kwarteng told MPs in the House of Commons high taxes reduce the "incentive to work" and announced cuts to income tax, stamp duty, national insurance and corporation tax.

Reacting to the budget, James said: "Just think about this... If you have anything like economic concern at the moment, if you are in any way worried about what might be on the horizon, Kwasi Kwarteng's calculation is that by giving me thousands of pounds, he's really helping you.

"I've already told you that I occasionally worried that my obsession with what these secretly funded lobby groups masquerading as think tanks were doing to British politics may have been a bit conspiratorial. I'm never going to get a clearer vindication than we've just had in the House of Commons."

"It's as if these fiscal statements were written by the kind of ghouls who refuse to tell you who pays their wages," James said.

Mr Kwarteng also announced a tightening of the rules for those claiming Universal Credit, saying they need to take "active" steps to look for work.

Read more: Kwarteng scraps rise in alcohol duty with punters saving 7p on a pint and 38p on a bottle of wine

James said people were listening to a government who were claiming "to be obsessed with growth, whilst still doing a lap of honour for the achievement of pulling the entire country out of the biggest free trade area in the history of humanity".

The government is "so contemptuous" of Brits, James claimed, thinking they are "so pathetic", that they will give him money whilst others don't know how they'll pay their electricity bills amid the cost of living crisis.

Read more: Higher rate of income tax axed for top earners and 1p cut for all amid biggest tax cuts since 1972

