James O'Brien's Forensic Take On How Boris Johnson's Sex Life Informs His Politics

James O'Brien explains how Boris Johnson's serial philandering is the key to understanding his current political manoeuvring.

The former Foreign Secretary attempted to steal the limelight with a conference speech at the fringe yesterday in Birmingham, as he set out an alternative future for Britain.

Theresa May admitted she was cross with her Conservative colleague, while commentators talked about the speech launching his leadership bid.

James O'Brien found a very simple reason for why Boris is behaving as he is - much like in his sex life, he is prioritising short-term personal goals over long-term happiness.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "Think about the psychology of a serial philanderer. What you have is a mental attitude that somehow prioritises instant gratification above everything else.

"Above your children's happiness, above your wife's happiness - both your wives. It's all about getting that hit, that self-gratification and somehow, you turn off everything else.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Boris Johnson's serial philandering, his prioritisation of his own sexual gratification over the happiness of his own family - that explains what he's doing now politically.

"He wants to get into Downing Street.Getting into Downing Street is much more important to him than the country.

"The instant gratification of being Prime Minister is currently what's motivating Boris Johnson's desperate attempt to postpone reality for as long as he can."

Watch his fascinating insight at the top of the page.