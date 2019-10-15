James O'Brien Caller Accuses John Bercow Of "Treason" Then Hangs Up

Margaret, from Bradford, accused the Speaker of 'treason' and then decided to hang up on James O'Brien.

James O'Brien asked: "What do you think Boris Johnson should do?"

She said: "Well, he's in a position where he can't do very much now because he's got Bercow going out to the EU, telling the EU that they can't accept anything that he says."

James asked: "Run that by me again, when did Bercow do that?"

She claimed: "It was last week, it was in the paper, one paper, yet again the BBC try to keep it quiet."

James O'Brien Caller Accuses John Bercow Of "Treason" Then Hangs Up. Picture: LBC

She expanded: "He's been having consultations with one of the leaders in the EU Parliament, over and above the PM, asking him not to accept a no-deal or anything like that."

James replied: "Nobody accepts no deal, no deal is what happens when nothing is accepted."

Margaret said: "No deal has been put there by the Remainers because they have not allowed him to do what he wanted which was to leave as the default position was or still is."

She added: "I got this from reliable resources and there's a petition going on at the moment by some legal barrister who is trying to have him for treason because he has usurped the Prime Minister, he's gone above him."

James asked how Bercow had usurped the Prime Minister.

Margaret said: "Because he's got to be impartial and he's overstepped the mark."

James O'Brien questioned whether it was treason and Margaret exclaimed: "It is treason!"

James then said: "It doesn't matter how many times you say it, it isn't."

She then explained: "It is treason because if I was running a race and the people who were judging the race decided they didn't like me and started to throw tacks on the racetrack and i stumbled and fell and somebody behind me who is very liked wanted to win the race, then that's what you're calling democracy.

And I take exception to your comment about people like myself who are staunch Leavers, take exception to the language you use about us. We are not ignorant. I've got a degree."

They continued to disagree over treason and James O'Brien accused her of "jibbering".

She said: "We have a corrupt group of Remainers in parliament doing their utmost to stop Brexit."

James said: "That's vrexit in a nutshell because you're perfectly entitled to jibber but I have to then ask you to explain yourself or ask you the questions at which point you say, 'I'm not going to say anything else, I've completed my comment'."

She hung up shortly after.