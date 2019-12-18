James O’Brien caller brands Corbyn “dim” and McDonnell a “snake”

18 December 2019, 15:08 | Updated: 18 December 2019, 15:38

A James O'Brien caller has branded Jeremy Corbyn "dim" and John McDonnell a "snake" after the pair failed to win over the public in the general election.

James in St John's Wood claimed that "ideology to them is more important than power" when talking about why the Labour leadership lost support from Labour heartlands.

James O'Brien challenged the caller's perception of Mr Corbyn, saying that he "never really publicly came across as an ideologue".

The caller concluded that was the case "because he's a bit dim... but look at McDonnell, I think he's a snake.

"I think maybe McDonnell has learned something - the people Corbyn surrounds himself with are not really in the Labour Party tradition anyway. So this tension has always existed," the caller said.

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have been political allies for many years
Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have been political allies for many years. Picture: PA Images

A number of Labour figures have lost their seats after the party was defeated in 60 constituencies across the country - many in the North of England.

The overall net result left Labour with just 202 MPs - compared to the Conservatives' 378 - a majority of 80.

The competition to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader has unofficially begun with Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry announcing they will stand.

