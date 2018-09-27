James O'Brien Presses Caller Who Said The Poor Should Work Harder

When this businessman agreed with Theresa May that the poor should work harder to get more money, James O'Brien made a brilliant point that he couldn't answer.

The Prime Minister challenged Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, over his claim that the economy is not working for the working classes.

Martin called up to back Mrs May, insisting that he worked hard to be successful after having nothing as a youngster. He believes that anyone who's poor can do the same, they just need to work harder.

But James pointed out: "The people I know who work the hardest are not the richest.

"There's the caller from Dover who's working three jobs and going for an interview for the fourth. You've got the police officers who are handing over their babies in lay-bys between shifts.

"Who works harder, the firefighters who ran into Grenfell Tower, or you?"

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Martin responded: "That's an emotional argument."

But James insisted: "It's not, it's a simple argument. You're the one that's talked a lot about hardness of work. I'm just trying to define what you mean by hard work.

"Who do you think works harder, you or the men and women who ran into Grenfell Tower. Because you earn a HELL of a lot more than they do."

Watch the fascinating discussion at the top of the page.