James O'Brien caller: Remainers are 'much more adjusted' to Brexit than Leavers

8 December 2020, 19:09 | Updated: 8 December 2020, 19:16

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a British caller based in Spain told James O'Brien that Remainers are "much more adjusted" to the Brexit process than Leavers.

Earlier today the Prime Minister warned that talks with the European Union on a trade deal were proving "very tricky".

Mr Johnson said he was still hopeful about reaching a deal but it was proving "very, very difficult" to make progress.

Gareth, who is a Remain voter in Benidorm told James: "My observation is that the people who were the Remainers are now much more adjusted to the leaving process than the people who were the Leavers.

"[This is] because we've all got our Spanish driving licenses here. They haven't. They're all saying 'oh my god, we've got to change over to Spanish licenses...'"

He added: "And they're saying it's just Barnier being spiteful because he doesn't like Brexit [and] that's why they've got to get Spanish driving licenses and this kind of stuff."

Later on in the exchange, Gareth told James: "I daren't drink in an English pub here anymore because the feelings are so high amongst the Leavers."

He also claimed that Brexit voters in Spain "are the ones who are moaning the most now".

Talks between the UK and EU on the subject of a trade deal have faltered on the issues of fishing rights, the "level playing field" measures aimed at preventing the UK undercutting the EU on standards and state subsidies, and the way that any deal would be governed.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'Let it go': James O'Brien urges frustrated Brexit voters to ditch anger

'Let it go': James O'Brien urges frustrated Brexit voters to ditch anger
This caller told LBC social media made him wary of the vaccine

'If social media didn't exist I would have no doubts over Covid vaccine', caller tells LBC
Pro-Brexit James O'Brien caller cannot name an EU law he dislikes

Pro-Brexit James O'Brien caller cannot name an EU law he dislikes
Last ditch talks to agree a Brexit trade deal are continuing - after tense negotiations over the weekend.

Caller explains fishing rights are so important to Brexiteers
This caller blamed quite a lot on Luxembourg

Caller wants 'our own elected idiots' making decisions not 'Luxembourg'
Sadiq Khan accuses Gavin Williamson of spreading 'jingoistic nonsense'

Sadiq Khan accuses Gavin Williamson of spreading 'jingoistic nonsense'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz calls for open dialogue following Milwall racism allegations

Maajid Nawaz calls for open dialogue amid Millwall racism allegations

2 days ago

'Boris must not be bullied by EU in Brexit talks' David Davis warns

'Boris Johnson must not be bullied by EU in Brexit talks' David Davis warns

3 days ago

This caller told Shelagh Fogarty he still has nightmares about his time in the iron lung

"The iron lung still gives me nightmares": Polio sufferer's message for Covid anti-vaxxers

4 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Schools can take an inset day on 18 December to ensure teachers have Christmas Eve off

Schools can take 18 December off to give teachers a 'proper break'
The two sides abandoned play in protest

Champions League: PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir walk off pitch accusing official of racism
Public Health England has warned people to stick the heating on this week

Public health warning issued with "severe" cold weather to hit UK
The Grenadier 4x4 car was expected to be built in Wales

Brexit-supporting Ineos boss to build new 4x4s in France instead of Wales
Martin Kenyon's heartwarming interview went viral after being posted online

91-year-old goes viral with a very British response to getting his Covid jab
Highers and Advanced Highers have been cancelled in Scotland in 2021

All secondary school exams in Scotland cancelled next year due to pandemic
Glasgow has been under the harshest restrictions since November 20

Toughest coronavirus restrictions to be eased later this week in Scotland
Shane Mays was found guilty of the murder of Louise Smith who was killed on VE Day

Man found guilty of 'brutal' murder of teenager Louise Smith in East Hampshire woodland
Oxford vaccine will be a 'game changer' once approved, says scientist

Oxford vaccine will be a 'game changer' once approved, says scientist
In a study where volunteers received a half dose followed by a full dose, the Oxford vaccine was found to be 90% effective.

Oxford University covid vaccine 'safe and effective,' latest data shows