James O'Brien calls for SNP MP Margaret Ferrier to resign

2 October 2020, 12:23

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien says SNP MP Margaret Ferrier "has to go" after she travelled 800 miles to and from London despite testing positive for coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon has called for the MP to step down along with calls in Westminster for her to be investigated by the police as she attended Parliament while waiting for her test result.

Ms Ferrier has "unreservedly" apologised for her actions, which James branded "refreshing" and said the Prime Minister and Dominic Cummings should take note.

James reflected that despite the fact he'd mentioned the "ghost of Cummings" in that commentary on her apology, and despite the fact he did "damage to the nationwide coronavirus strategy by breaking the rules that he put in place and then lying to your face about it in the Rose Garden at Number 10 Downing Street", James called for listeners to "forget it and move on."

James explained why the public must accept it: "Once you've backed Cummings, you are fire-proof in Boris Johnson's cabinet, because if you're going to go out publicly and lie for him he cannot sack. Otherwise whoever replaces you will know that even if they do go out and lie for you, he might still sack you so why the hell would they go out and lie for him?

"It is the Rosetta Stone which unlocks the entire conduct of this Cabinet at this time."

Returning to Ms Ferrier, James said this case needs to be looked at in isolation and the message needs to be sent out that the stakes are too high.

"There are still people in this country that still think it's exaggerated or flu or even a hoax. There are still people who don't appreciate the gravity of the situation as we potentially return to the worst days of the summer except in winter which will make everything worse," he said.

"She has to go."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

The caller said he thought the MP should resign her role

'I don't want an apology, I want a resignation' Margaret Ferrier's constituent says
James O'Brien on why Jeremy Corbyn and Stanley Johnson should be fined

James O'Brien on why Jeremy Corbyn and Stanley Johnson should be fined
JAmes

Liverpudlian James O'Brien caller explains why new lockdown 'makes no sense'
James O'Brien's message to Brexiteers after EU launches legal action against UK

James O'Brien's message to Brexiteers after EU launches legal action against UK
'I wouldn't want the government going through my mail' - James O'Brien reveals why he changed his mind on state surveillance of emails

James O'Brien reveals why he changed his mind on state surveillance of emails
'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James O'Brien comforts emotional caller who lost catering job

'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James comforts emotional caller who lost job

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Student condemns universities for 'inhumane' lockdown on campuses

Student condemns universities for 'inhumane' lockdown on campuses

4 days ago

Caller's daughter 'locked inside' uni halls amid outbreak

Caller's daughter 'locked inside' uni halls amid outbreak

5 days ago

Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns

Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns

18 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fitness firm founder Zef Eisenberg was killed in the crash

Fitness firm boss Zef Eisenberg killed in crash trying to break 207mph land speed record
The Hickton smart plug can expose you to fire

This cheap smart plug can cause house fires, Which? warns

Robert Jenrick spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari this morning

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick praises LBC for exposing cladding crisis
The government has reportedly considered building floating walls in the Channel to block migrants

Home Office 'considered' building floating walls to stop migrants, report claims
More than 40 independent cinemas will share £650,000 of Covid support funding

43 independent cinemas to share £650,000 of coronavirus support funding
Loss of smell is on the list of coronavirus symptoms

Loss of smell 'highly reliable indicator of Covid-19'

Margaret Ferrier was speaking in the Commons on Tuesday

Margaret Ferrier should "do the right thing" and resign after Covid-19 trip to London
A ferry service will be used to temporarily replace the troubled crossing

Hammersmith Bridge: Ferry service proposed to temporarily replace crossing
Boris Johnson to step into Brexit negotiations after EU launches legal action

Boris Johnson steps into Brexit negotiations after EU launches legal action against UK
It would cause "irreparable damage" if Trump won a second presidential term, Mr Bolton told Nick

John Bolton: Trump second term would cause "irreparable damage"