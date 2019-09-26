James O'Brien Challenges Caller Over Claim Death Threats Are Common

26 September 2019, 14:38

This caller claimed that death threats are common and MPs shouldn't take them seriously - and was roundly put in his place by James O'Brien.

As James was discussing Boris Johnson's inflammatory language, another James called in to say this language was nothing compared with the way regular people speak.


"I don't think the language used by either side is offensive or wrong in any way. It's actually mild compared to the conversations the public are having up and down the country.

"I work for the NHS and the conversations we have on the wards are far more heated compared to the House of Commons."

James asked if any of those lead to death threats and caller James insisted: "Yes, we've had a few. Not for political views, but I've had a few death threats."

He then insisted that colleagues laughed at the threats he's received and that the NHS HR department wouldn't care about it.

So James decided to take the 'problem' into his own hands... and callers loved what happened next.

Watch it at the top of the page.

