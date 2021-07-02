James O'Brien clashes with caller who 'has an issue' with face masks

2 July 2021, 14:00 | Updated: 2 July 2021, 14:03

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien has clashes with this caller who "has an issue" with masks and welcomes them being made optional on 19 July - despite an increase in Covid cases.

The public will no longer be legally required to wear face masks from 19 July, Environment Secretary George Eustice has confirmed.

Coronavirus restrictions, including wearing face coverings in supermarkets and on public transport, are expected to be dropped on the final day of the lockdown roadmap.

James questioned this decision after the UK reported 27,989 Covid cases on Thursday, the most since late January.

Caller Lisa from Gravesend told James that she, unlike him, was happy masks are becoming optional.

"I do have an issue with wearing them," she said, "it's not because I'm stupid, it's for various reasons.

"I can't work from home. I work for a private company but we carry out work for a government organisation and that requires us to go to customer premises and go to sites and speak to various people.

"They are quite a serious impediment to communication."

James responded: "You know that everybody who wears them has to speak to people?"

Lisa acknowledged this was the case, continuing, "We've been wearing them for the last fifteen months...and I'd noticed the extent to which we all rely on lipreading and I found it's really difficult to hear people. My job is all about communication, I interview people day in day out."

James replied "same here", to which the caller said, "But I need to speak to them face to face but you don't.

"I have spoken to lots of people that have said the same thing, when they meet people face to face...it's really easy to mishear what they say."

James pointed out that Lisa could hear him but could not see his lips.

Lisa said, "It affects my ability for me to do my job. My second point is I find wearing face coverings personally really uncomfortable and oppressive."

"Everybody does," James said, to which Lisa continued that she is menopausal, which James is obviously not, and she also suffers from a skin condition meaning she finds them uncomfortable.

"Everybody finds them uncomfortable and everybody talks with them on," James said.

Lisa said she is "wearing them when she has to" and looks forward to not wearing them "all the time" - although admitted she was not wearing it while on the phone to James.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'She's an absolute legend': Jame's O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater after her by-election win

'She's an absolute legend': Jame's O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater after her by-election win
Soldier says 'test and release' shouldn't only be available to travellers

Government is 'missing a trick' with ten day 'app ping' isolations, caller says
Employment lawyer explains why he'd sack Chris Whitty's harasser

Employment lawyer explains why sacking Chris Whitty's 'harasser' was correct move
Barrister has reached out to Cummings in bid to stop Govt 'muzzling its critics'

Barrister has reached out to Cummings in bid to stop Govt 'muzzling its critics'
'The government should put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies'

'The government should put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies'
'Gobsmacked' caller condemns PM's 'terrible' Westminster Bubble comment

'Gobsmacked' caller condemns PM's 'terrible' Westminster Bubble comment

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

5 days ago

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty's epic rant on 'entitled Chris Whitty harassers' who 'wanted a selfie'

Shelagh Fogarty's epic rant on 'entitled Chris Whitty harassers' who 'wanted a selfie'

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The incident happened at Oxford Circus in London

Murder probe launched as man dies in 'random and unprovoked' Oxford Street stabbing
Daniel Hegarty, 15, died after being shot in Londonderry/Derry in 1972

NI prosecutors drop case against ex-soldier accused of killing boy, 15, in 1972
A statue of Queen Elizabeth II was torn down during protests in Canada

Statue of the Queen toppled in Canada during protest over indigenous children deaths
Brits can use the NHS App to prove their vaccination status in Malta

Malta U-turns over NHS vaccine app ban

Footage, shared widely on social media, showed Professor Chris Whitty being accosted in central London

Man charged with common assault after Chris Whitty accosted in London
The EU has introduced its Digital Covid Certificate in an attempt to revive foreign travel

What is the EU Digital Covid Certificate and can I get one?

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not recognise a version of the vaccine produced by Covishield at the Serum Institute of India

Brits who received Indian-made AstraZeneca jabs ‘could be barred from visiting Europe’
A man has been shot dead in a residential area on Merseyside

Merseyside: Man shot dead by gunman on bicycle

Diane Abbott and John McDonnell should stop 'trying to derail' Keir Starmer, says Lord Mandelson

Diane Abbott and John McDonnell should stop 'trying to derail' Keir Starmer, says Lord Mandelson
Diana statue is 'cleavage on stilts', says art critic

Art critic brands Diana statue 'cleavage on stilts' and 'lacking in her magic'