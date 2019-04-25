James O'Brien Demolishes The Argument Against MMR Vaccine
As the number of children not receiving the MMR vaccine rises, James O'Brien took apart the argument against it.
New figures show more than half a million children in the UK weren't vaccinated against measles over an eight-year period.
The figures from Unicef coincide with a sharp rise in cases of the disease - last year the number trebled in England to almost 1,000
The charity says it's trying to fight the so-called anti-vax movement, which wrongly believes the jabs are harmful.
And James insisted this isn't a debate with two sides, only one.
He said: "I will not be taking calls from anybody seeking to defend the anti-vaccination position. Because it is an anti-life position that you've adopted.
"You are pro-disease, you are pro-death, you are pro-misery and you are pro-contagion.
"I'm really sorry if those words hurt and I could not be more sympathetic to your pain if your child has been diagnosed with a condition that you can't understand or accept.
"But I will not be taking calls today because there are not two sides. There's only one. And that side is science."