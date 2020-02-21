James O'Brien perfectly explains "simplistic thinking" behind "terrorist" label

James O'Brien and this LBC caller pointed out why they felt there was a "triple standard" and "simplistic thinking" when the term "terrorist" is used.

Following the news a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at London Central Mosque on Thursday.

Before speaking to his caller James said: "People like being terrorised. They don't feel terrorised by white supremacists but they do feel terrorised by Islamist. Which is why they treat them differently."

Hussein from Brighton said: "The problem is simplistic thinking and people will fall asleep, but because they're not interested, and rightly so - not everyone's interested in religion but the truth is that the Muslims don't believe that.

"These are extremists with extremist views and people can't get their heads around that there's somehow this different Islam. It's nothing to do with this mainstream Islam, but until you get into the books, until you get into the text, you're never going to know that actually these nut jobs are exactly that. They are nut jobs."

Man Stabbed At London Central Mosque. Picture: Getty

Hussein explained: "Of course, we ask ourselves, why is it that a community is identified behind every single terrorist act when they just so happen to be Muslim?

"Whereas when you look at let's say, somebody who's white western European it's 'Oh, well, maybe they're mentally ill, you know, they probably, yeah, there's probably some history behind that.' There's history behind everything!"

James agreed and added: "Double standard or triple standard that, I mean, I don't think anyone can really argue with that.

"And the only people that would argue with it provide the most compelling proof that you're right.

"Why has it happened then? Well, why is it just simply because it sells papers? And people actually enjoy going selling tickets for the ghost train?

