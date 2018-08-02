James O'Brien Explains Why Tommy Robinson's Release Is Good News For Liberals

James O'Brien rubbished claims that the release of Tommy Robinson is bad news for liberals, insisting it's the best possible outcome.

Mr Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was released from prison on bail after winning an appeal against a contempt of court finding.

Many of his supporters had taken to social media to crow about the judgement. But James insists it's good news for him too.

James O'Brien on why he thinks Tommy Robinson's release is good news. Picture: LBC / PA

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Some people are suggesting Stephen Yaxley-Lennon's release is somehow bad news for liberals.

"Guys, it's the best possible news for liberals when the rule of law and due process are seen to work.

"The terror the Liberals have is that fascism will rise on the lies about establishment conspiracies and cover-ups. Fascism rises when people tell lies about having their free speech compromised, when people seek to ride roughshod over the rule of law, when newspaper editors put headlines on their front pages saying 'Enemies Of The People' to describe High Court judges. Those are the days that liberals quiver.

"When a former football hooligan with a charge sheet as long as my arm is released on bail to face a retrial as a result of a legal case being brought arguing that he didn't receive fair treatment at the first trial, that's good.

"That's liberalism in action. That's the rule of law. Go to Turkey, you wouldn't get that."