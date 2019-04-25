James O'Brien Foxes Scottish Caller Who Wants To Stay In UK But Leave EU

A Scottish caller was left admitting "You've got me there" after James O'Brien questioned his views on Scottish Independence.

Fraser originally voted for Scotland to become independent in the Independence Referendum in 2014, but after commuting between England and Scotland, he has changed his mind.

As Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her plans for Indyref2 by 2021, he said he wanted Scotland to respect the result of the referendum - and also to leave the European Union.

James was quick to pick up on his contradiction. After Fraser pointed out that you can get free prescriptions in Scotland, he said: "That's one of the things that reminded me how ridiculous it was for Brexiters to claim that we all have to follow rules from Brussels.

"You can just hop over the border into Scotland to see completely different rules being enacted by completely different governments.

"That's why I'm confused about what you've said on independence.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"You voted to be independent while you were a member of the European Union.

"You said you wouldn't be independent when you were in the European Union, but you voted to be independent when you thought you would be staying in the European Union."

Fraser's only response was "You've got me there."

