James O'Brien caller explains why a Labour leader's background shouldn't matter

James O'Brien thinks that the background of a Labour leader shouldn't be relevant - and his caller agrees.

"I don't care what the background of the next Labour leader is. I love Keir Starmer, I love Jess Phillips, either one of them I'll be really happy with.

"All I really care about is that the person who is elected to do this can go toe-to-toe with Johnson."

A debate has broken out among Labour Party members about whether their next leader should be from a working class background.

Emily Thornberry announced she was standing in the contest this week. Picture: PA Images

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry announced her intention to stand for leader of the party on Wednesday.

"I'm from working class. upwardly mobile, I'd like to think," the caller explained.

"I generally don't care you know, if someone from Boris Johnson's background, that held Labour beliefs, were to exist in that party and was a potential leader I would think they'd be a pretty good option because they understand Johnson's ilk.

"I think that idea frightens them."