James O'Brien Looks Over Mogg And Johnson's Previous Comments On May's Brexit Deal

27 March 2019, 13:10 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 13:13

As Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson hint they will vote for Theresa May's Brexit deal, James O'Brien looks back over what they've previously said about it.

Mr Rees-Mogg, the chair of the Eurosceptic group the European Research Group, yesterday suggested that he would back Mrs May's withdrawal agreement, worrying that it is the only way to guarantee Brexit.

Boris Johnson followed, saying he would back the Prime Minister's deal "if it's clear there will be Canada-style trade deal".

So James O'Brien looked back at some of the previous comments the pair had made about the deal:

Jacob Rees-Mogg: "People voted to leave, they didn't vote for a deal. The government has come up with a deal that does not deliver on the manifesto of 2017 or the referendum."

Jacob Rees-Mogg: "Her Brexit deal is dreadful. The Brexit we are getting with the withdrawal deal is not a proper Brexit. Nothing is going to be worse than what we're being offered."

Jacob Rees-Mogg: "It looks very likely that the government will lose the withdrawal agreement and it's a bad agreement, so that's a good thing."

Jacob Rees-Mogg: "It's not so much the vassal state any more, it's the slave state."

Boris Johnson: "We're on the verge of making a historic mistake. Unless we junk this backstop, we are going to find that Brussels has got us exactly where they want us."

Boris Johnson: "I do think that this deal is dead and it's very important that that is recognised. The reason it's been defeated so heavily is it's so clearly a bad deal for the UK."

The full clip is a fascinating look at how they've changed their minds. Watch it in full at the top of the page.

