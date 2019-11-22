James O'Brien perfectly explains how the media stop complaints about inequality

22 November 2019, 15:28 | Updated: 22 November 2019, 15:58

James O'Brien nailed how the media uses language to stop highlighting inequality in the UK.

Labour unveiled their manifesto, which contains high spending, paid for by tax increases for the richest 5% in the country.

James has often complained about the unfairness of the system, but brilliantly pointed out how those arguments get shut down.

He said: "If you are of the view that we could have a little light redistribution of wealth from people with 30 houses having a little bit less and people with no houses having a tiny bit more, then either it's the politics of envy or it's champagne socialism.

"It's a pincer movement that essentially outlaws anybody arguing against inequality. It's tabloid tactics in their purest form.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Here's a prince, here's a pauper. You'll still be a prince, but you're going to stop being a pauper because we'll hit him for 1% which he won't feel but will be life-changing to you.

"People say that's the politics of envy.

"But if you're well off and you say people should pay more tax to alleviate the problems at the bottom of society, they say that is champagne socialism."

Watch his full, fascinating monologue at the top of the page.

