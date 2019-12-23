James O'Brien's powerful monologue on the state of racism in the UK

23 December 2019, 15:33 | Updated: 23 December 2019, 15:41

James O'Brien asked if the Prime Minister can call people "piccaninnies" with "watermelon smiles," what the "correct and proper condemnation" was for when a footballer "doing monkey chants."

"If the Prime Minister can call them 'piccaninnies with watermelon smiles' how would you construct a correct and proper condemnation of a footballer doing monkey chants?" James asked listeners.

"That that's the problem? And because that's a really difficult question to answer, and because the answer would involve condemning Boris Johnson, most of the right wing media isn't prepared to do it.

"So instead, they'll invite you to speculate on why Stormzy isn't more grateful for the fact that he's allowed to live in the country he was born in."

James O'Brien asked why the media treat Boris Johnson differently to Stormzy
James O'Brien asked why the media treat Boris Johnson differently to Stormzy. Picture: LBC/PA

The comments refer to Boris Johnson's column piece in the Telegraph in 2002, where he described people in Commonwealth countries as "flag-waving piccaninnies" that will "break out in watermelon smiles" as Tony Blair - then Prime Minister and referred to as the "big white chief" - lands in the Congo.

It follows Downing Street demanding the Premier League "get a grip" on hate crime in football culture after calls for a Government inquiry.

James added: "How can you tell that bloke in the football doing monkey chants at a black player that he's banging out of order if he responds by saying the Prime Minister calls women bank robbers and letterboxes?"

Last night a football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea was briefly paused after player Antonio Rudiger reported that he was racially abused by fans.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz calls on Corbyn supports to stop blaming everyone but themselves

Maajid Nawaz calls on Corbyn supports to stop blaming everyone but themselves

8 days ago

"Labour is one more mistake away from oblivion", says former Labour MP

"Labour is one more mistake away from oblivion", says former Labour MP

2 days ago

DUP MP wants a bridge between Britain and Northern Ireland

DUP MP wants a bridge between Britain and Northern Ireland

3 days ago

LBC Latest

Dany Cotton: Guard of honour for London's first female fire chief who is retiring in wake of Grenfell criticism
James O'Brien spoke with a caller who used to be in the National Front

Ex-National Front member explains just why he left the far-right group
The caller was giving James his first hand experiences

'It gave me goosebumps' footballer tells LBC how racism made him feel

Lord Coe backs Christian Taylor's Athletics Association