James O'Brien Predicts Next Brexit Move - And Thinks May's Deal May Get Through

James O'Brien believes Labour's move to back a People's Vote makes it more likely that Theresa May's deal will get through Parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn has announced that if he cannot get a Labour amendment passed, then the party would back a second Brexit referendum.

That has increased the excitement among Remainers about the chances of another vote, but James urged caution.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I don't think there's going to be a second referendum, yet. I hope if there is. If there is, I've got no guarantees at all that it would go the way of Remain which I obviously would want it to do.

"I think that this might actually get Theresa May's deal over the line.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"And that would mean, I think we can all agree, that we would become precisely the country we were told we already were by Leave liars. We will be rule-takers not rule-makers.

"We will be stuck there indefinitely because the Irish backstop has to be permanent until they come up with a solution to this problem, two separate regulatory frameworks on both sides of an invisible border which can somehow be observed and imposed without any checks happening at that invisible border. You come up with that solution and the backstop dissolves.

"But until you come up with that solution, it stays.

"So we become essentially the country we were told we already were when they persuaded you to vote Leave."