James O'Brien Rails At Brexiteers Who Want To Leave Whatever The Cost

10 September 2018, 12:19

James O'Brien was in top form as he railed against the people who want the UK to leave the EU regardless of what leaving looks like.

More and more Conservative MPs are announcing their protest against Theresa May's Chequers Agreement, Brexiteers have gone from promising a Switzerland-style deal to promoting the idea of a no-deal Brexit.

James is baffled by the idea of being so determined to leave the EU that you'd want to leave with no idea of what leaving will be like.

And his monologue on the topic this morning was a classic.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I can't believe that two years and change after the vote was cast, the people that told us to vote that way still can't tell us what we get, what it is we think we've won.

"Surely everyone can agree on this - you need to know what's on the other side of the door before you decide whether or not you want to go through it.

"And we thought we knew because they told us Norway, Switzerland, easiest deal inhuman history, they need us more than we need them, sunny uplands, no economic harm. So we know all that's not true.

"We know that as we looked through the keyhole in the run-up to the vote in June 2016, people like Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nigel Farage were on the other side of the keyhole holding up Polaroid photographs of things that weren't real and we saw them and we thought that looks nice.

"The most bovine Brexit position to emerge so far is the one that says I don't care what's on the other side of that door. I don't care if it's a door on the fourteenth floor disguised as a window. I don't care if it's a door into a meat mincer. I don't care if it's got a brick wall on the other side of it, I am running at full speed through that door.

"And I'm taking the whole country with me because 'Will of the People'."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid: Why Chuka Umunna Is Culpable In 'Institutionally Racist' Labour Party

1 day ago

A shopper carries plastic bags

Government "Behind The Curve" On Plastic Bags, Labour MP Says

16 days ago

Robert Hannigan BA

British Airways Hack Victim Takes On Former GCHQ Director Over Internet Security

1 hour ago