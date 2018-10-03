James O'Brien's Immediate Reaction To Theresa May Dancing On Stage

3 October 2018, 12:13 | Updated: 3 October 2018, 12:52

This is James O'Brien's horrified reaction as Theresa May danced on to stage for her speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

The Prime Minister bopped on to stage to Abba's Dancing Queen for her crucial Conference speech in Birmingham.

James was in the middle of a discussion with LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood when Mrs May appeared on stage and James was lost for words.

He said: "She just danced on to the stage, I'm not joking. She has just danced on to the stage. She danced!

"Oh my days!

"And Abba's Dancing Queen is playing. She's dancing again. Oh Lord!

"Oh this is awful.

"She just did what I think we have to call... the Maybot."

