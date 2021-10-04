James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames driver shortage on industry

4 October 2021, 14:01

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment James O'Brien reacts to former Brexit Secretary David Davis telling LBC that the haulage industry's failure to act has led to post-Brexit tanker and HGV driver shortages.

This shortage has led to 200 Army personnel being deployed to deliver fuel to filling station forecourts across the country from today.

Large companies such as Tesco also warned last week that the labour crunch could lead to empty supermarket shelves and panic buying in the lead-up to Christmas.

Business leaders and ministers have blamed Brexit for this shortage, with as many as 1.3 million overseas nationals leaving the UK between July 2019 and September 2020 - however Tory MP David Davis did not concur.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "What went wrong were a number of things, firstly the industry itself didn't pay attention early enough. I used to run a transport company...they didn't do their own work and train their own drivers.

"The Government didn't do enough to push them either, bluntly, we knew this was a problem. We were hoping it wouldn't be but we thought it might be a problem for Brexit, so what have they been doing since?"

James reflected, "I know what you're thinking, you're thinking: crikey, he's the bloke that told us there'd be no downside at all to Brexit, there would only be a considerable upside.

"How can he now be saying that we should've known there was a massive labour shortage on the horizon and cut our cloth accordingly?"

He questioned how David Davis could move "from one position to the other so effortlessly."

James invited business owners to call in and submit a response to David Davis who says "it's your fault you have no labour."

Around 200 military personnel - half of whom are drivers - are being deployed despite ministers insisting the situation at the pumps is easing, with the operation initially targeting London and the South East, where the worst fuel shortages remain.

Speaking to LBC this morning, chancellor Rishi Sunak said the measure was an "extra precaution" and insisted the situation is "improving". However, he refused to guarantee the crisis would be over by the end of the week.

As well as an estimated shortfall of 100,000 HGV drivers, businesses from meat producers to retail have warned of empty shelves if the shortages are not addressed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeatedly refused to rule out shortages in the wider economy in the run up to Christmas, and acknowledged the country was going through a "period of adjustment" following Brexit, which has cut off the supply of labour from the EU.

He insisted that he was not prepared to resolve the situation by pulling "the big lever marked uncontrolled immigration" to let in more foreign workers.

He said firms should ensure their employees were "decently paid" if they wanted to get more staff.

'Prince Harry has made his mother proud by standing up for Meghan'

'Prince Harry has made Diana proud by standing up for Meghan'
NHS salaries provide 'a really poor way of life,' nurse tells James O'Brien

NHS salaries provide 'a really poor way of life,' nurse tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien reacts to 'double standards' towards Meghan Markle

James O'Brien reacts to 'double standards' towards Meghan Markle
Chancellor 'doesn't understand business', UK exporter tells James O'Brien

Chancellor 'doesn't understand business', UK exporter tells James O'Brien
LBC listeners branded this call as award winning radio

Listeners branded this Mystery Hour call 'the best radio ever'
Cab driver 'terrified' as he faces year's mortgage with no income

Cab driver 'terrified' as he faces year's mortgage with no income or support

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'

1 day ago

Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers willMaajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'

1 day ago

Ken Loach: Sir Keir Starmer is 'destroying' left-wing of Labour party

2 days ago

Ken Loach: Sir Keir Starmer is 'destroying' left-wing of Labour party

2 days ago

'We're looking at an institutional problem and talking about it like it's one bad apple'

'Utterly rotten' Met must be 'investigated' after Couzens' sentence, activist tells LBC

3 days ago

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down

Many petrol stations in London and the South East remain closed

Fifth of petrol stations in South East remain without fuel

David Walliams at the launch of one of his World's Worst Children books

Publisher removes story from David Walliams book over 'harmful' Chinese stereotypes
A court artist sketch of Lucy Letby from a previous hearing. She is set to stand trial in a year

Nurse Lucy Letby denies murdering eight babies while working at hospital
A pig farmer protests outside the Conservative Party conference on Monday

‘Don’t let Brexit obliterate us’: Pig farmers protest at Tory conference amid cull warning
Motorist pleads with 'selfish' eco-protesters to allow her to reach mother in hospital

Motorist pleads with 'selfish' eco-protesters to allow her to reach mother in hospital
Cressida Dick has again refused to resign as the Met Police commissioner

Cressida Dick announces review into Met 'standards' after murder of Sarah Everard
The charity that owns Walthamstow Central Mosque was also referred for investigation

Regulator investigates as Islamic charity website urges Muslims to fund jihad
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Lord Frost will declare the beginning of the "British Renaissance"

Lord Frost says 'bad dream' EU membership is over and hails start of 'British Renaissance'