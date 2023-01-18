James O'Brien shocked by government's suggestion on how to limit the impact of striking school staff

By Grace Parsons

James O'Brien shocked by the government's suggestion that schools bring in measures that will limit the impact of staff striking.

James O'Brien weighs in following the revelation that the government is urging schools to adopt measures that will lessen the impact of strike action.

The government has suggested schools rely on volunteers and supply teachers, adopting bigger class sizes or arranging activity days with theatre groups or sports coaches in a bid to keep schools open during industrial strike action.

James stated: "Many of these schools are having to give kids breakfast because they're not getting it at home...and the government is of the opinion that if they just make a few phone calls, have a bit of a whip-round, they'll have a theatre group, a sports session...volunteers!

"I presume, more out of good sense than out of support for the industrial action, headteachers have told them where to go."

James went on to say: "If I was a headteacher I'd be rejected this out of hand even if I thought the pay demands were absolutely outrageous.

"I'd be rejected this out of hand on the grounds that I can't possibly run a school with volunteers, theatre groups, sports coaches, and supply teachers."

