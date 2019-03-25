James O'Brien's Show Full Of Leavers Explaining Why They'd Now Vote Remain

25 March 2019, 16:55 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 16:57

This is the full final hour of James O'Brien's radio show, in which he was inundated with people who voted for Brexit but have now changed their mind.

A "million" people marched through the streets of London on Saturday to demand a People's Vote on the referendum deal - and James was speaking on stage at Parliament Square.

Asking whether any Brexiters wanted a second vote, James' switchboard was flooded with calls from people who originally voted to leave, but wanted a second opportunity.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James was bowled over by the response:

Listeners loved listening to it too - even suggesting Theresa May might want to listen:

The final hour of the programme is available to watch at the top of the page.

