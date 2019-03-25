James O'Brien's Show Full Of Leavers Explaining Why They'd Now Vote Remain

This is the full final hour of James O'Brien's radio show, in which he was inundated with people who voted for Brexit but have now changed their mind.

A "million" people marched through the streets of London on Saturday to demand a People's Vote on the referendum deal - and James was speaking on stage at Parliament Square.

Asking whether any Brexiters wanted a second vote, James' switchboard was flooded with calls from people who originally voted to leave, but wanted a second opportunity.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James was bowled over by the response:

Three hours of non-racist, intelligent, articulate Leave voters who have changed their minds because the things they were told about everything from the German car industry to our ability to make our own laws have turned out not to be true. Absolutely staggering volume of calls. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 25, 2019

Listeners loved listening to it too - even suggesting Theresa May might want to listen:

Can somebody please play the last hour of today’s @mrjamesob show on @LBC to Mrs May please? If she won’t listen to 1m+ marching, maybe these tales of ‘voter remorse’ may do the trick. Thank you! #RevokeArticle50 — Emma Dublin (@emmadublinworld) March 25, 2019

Just come off air after a chat with @mrjamesob on @LBC. His show today was about leavers who have since changed their mind. Proud to say I’m one of them 🇪🇺#RemainerNow @RemainerNow — Andy Martin 🇺🇳 (@Andymartin1175) March 25, 2019

The final hour of the programme is available to watch at the top of the page.