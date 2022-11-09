James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

By Sam Sholli

James O'Brien has branded Sir Gavin Williamson a "disgrace to public office".

James' words have come after Gavin Williamson has resigned the Cabinet following bullying allegations.

Sir Gavin said that allegations against him were "becoming a distraction for the good work this Government is doing for the British people".

Speaking about Sir Gavin, James said: "Do you know that he suggested to colleagues that they might want to slit their throat or jump out of a window?"

James went on to describe Sir Gavin as "monstrous" and "utterly despicable" and "truly disgusting".

He also said of Sir Gavin: "He's a massive coward and a massive bully.

"He's a disgrace to public office. And he should never have been allowed near Cabinet once he'd been fired from it the first time for disgraceful conduct and then the second time for disgraceful conduct."

James went on to ask LBC listeners: "Why on earth do you think that Rishi Sunak - mere hours after promising a government that would return to the days of professionalism, accountability and integrity - put the proven bully and infamous coward Gavin Williamson back in his Cabinet?"