James O'Brien takes aim at Tory MP for 'blaming women for men committing crimes'

26 November 2021, 17:59 | Updated: 26 November 2021, 18:10

By Amelia Isaacs

This is the moment James O'Brien criticised Tory MP Nick Fletcher for "essentially blaming women for men committing crimes".

In an International Men's Day debate in Parliament yesterday, Tory MP Nick Fletcher said young men are committing crimes in part because Doctor Who is now played by a female actor.

Mr Fletcher has been widely mocked for his comments and has since published a statement claiming his "rather nuanced point" was “almost immediately misconstrued".

Responding to what the Tory MP said in Parliament, LBC listener Alex from Devon said: "I'm glad we're all laughing at Nick Fletcher but...these are very scary comments.

"Misogyny has never been so brazenly obvious – women being held responsible for male crime and violence.”

James said he had not thought about the MP's comments in this way before.

He said: "I hadn't seen it that way around but he is essentially blaming women for men committing crimes, which is a really ugly and actually a much more well-established ugliness than perhaps I originally realised.

James later added: "It's beyond victim blaming.

"It's even more insidious than victim blaming.

"It's [saying] completely unassociated women, who had the audacity to take an acting job, are to blame for men committing crimes.

"The man's insidious."

