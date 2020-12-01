James O'Brien takes on a Covid vaccine denier over possible 'immunity passport'

James O'Brien takes on this caller who refuses to get the Covid vaccine because he is "going to survive regardless" - but is appalled at the thought he might not be able to go to the pub if an 'immunity passport' is rolled out.

The Government's vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi suggested on Monday hospitality and other businesses could bar those who have not had a Covid-19 vaccine - a concept which James explored as a possibility.

However, a 'vaccine passport' has been dismissed by Cabinet Minister Michael Gove who told LBC that he does not support this move.

Caller Kyle told James that he does not understand why he should be "made to feel" like he has to have the vaccine when he's "going to survive regardless."

He disagreed vehemently with the theoretical idea that he could be "ostracised" without it, with James responding that he would not be - just not allowed in places where he could infect other people.

"You're not allowed in the pub because you haven't had the vaccine, because if they let you in Kyle, they'll have to let everybody else who hasn't had the vaccine in as well and you'll all infect each other," said James.

"If you're allowed into the pub without a vaccine, then so is him and so is he...and you could all infect each other, and then you'd all need treatment and some of you would be intubated and some of you would go into intensive care and some of you would die."

Kyle said that there was only a 99.5% survival rate of coronavirus yet could not suggest a source he had heard this figure from, causing James to be suspicious.

James said, "You can stay at home doing your research but if you want to move into a public space where you can infect other people, I'm afraid you'll be prevented from doing so. Do you understand now?"

James questioned whether if he said "his research" showed a 100% death rate, would Kyle agree with a vaccine passport?

He finished the call asking Kyle to "just get the vaccine."