James O'Brien Takes Apart Donald Trump's 1775 Plane Claim

5 July 2019, 12:22

After Donald Trump gave a confusing speech about the US army in 1775 and their storming of an airport, James O'Brien took a deeper look at his comments.

James said listeners were probably under the impression that the Wright brothers were responsible for the first powered flight, but they were wrong.

US President Donald Trump held a military parade to celebrate American national holiday 4th of July. While giving a speech President Trump said: “The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware, and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown.

“Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the rockets’ red glare, it had nothing but victory.”

"What?" James said, "the airport? In 1775?"

The LBC host said Mr Trump "must have been speaking off the cuff, it's not like it's something he could have prepared for."

James said: "I'm having fun with this, this is terrifying. This man, to coin a phrase, could start a nuclear war. He could wage war in Iran."

Even though he finds "every aspect of Donald Trump's conduct and record repellant" James said he feels sorry for him.

Watch the entire James O'Brien monologue in the video at the top of the page.

