James O’Brien’s Scathing Assessment Of PM’s Handling Of Brexit

Theresa May has been in Brussels trying to salvage her Brexit deal - but James O’Brien’s take on her handling of the negotiations was unforgiving.

The Prime Minister has been meeting EU leaders in a bid to reassure MPs about her withdrawal agreement.

But after making a personal address to the EU27 and taking questions from them in an afternoon meeting on Thursday, she was left without any pledge to provide new legal assurances.

It’s also reported she used the phrase “Brexit means Brexit” when pushed for an answer from Angela Merkel.

During his bruising assessment, James said: “After two-and-a-half years of morale-sapping, nation-damaging, population-dividing, utterly-unnecessary nonsense she can’t tell them.”

Watch above.