James O'Brien's Brexit Caller Finds Himself On The Phone To Brian Cox

31 October 2018, 13:36 | Updated: 31 October 2018, 13:56

This is the moment a caller phoned James O’Brien to talk about Brexit, but ended up speaking to Professor Brian Cox.

Michael from Chelmsford originally phoned LBC to talk about trade deals once Britain leaves the EU.

Little did he know that also listening to his question was the British physicist.

Brian Cox joined James O'Brien on Wednesday
Brian Cox joined James O'Brien on Wednesday. Picture: LBC

The caller argued that Britain’s departure from the bloc would lead to better trade deals with the rest of world, like America.

“We are not going to get better deals with America for us,” James replied.

It was at this point, he introduced Michael to Professor Cox.

You can see what happened next at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Theresa May Has One Move Remaining

10 days ago

Conservative MEP Daniel Hannan tells Matt Frei that EU citizens should not be given the right to vote unless they make a "patriotic commitment" to the UK

EU Citizens Can Not Expect UK Vote Without "Commitment Of Patriotism": Tory MEP

4 days ago

A paramilitary in the Department of Justice advert

The Shocking Ad Telling Parents To Stop Taking Children To Be Shot By Paramilitaries

1 day ago