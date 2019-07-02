James O'Brien's Caller Who Couldn't Back Up His Claim Over Agriculture Restrictions

The Brexiter caller claimed restrictions on agricultural produce favour European countries, but couldn't give James O'Brien a single example.

Martin started his conversation with James calling Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage "a fool" for making a "pointless protest" in the European Parliament.

"Farage is a fool because it's a pointless protest, it means nothing, all it has done is reveal their contempt," he said.

But the conversation took a turn after James said the protest had revealed Brexit "for the nonsense everybody informed knows it to be", as his caller began to make a claim about agricultural produce restrictions.

Martin said that farmers in the 70s were paid not to produce or were told to reduce their herds 'to favour the French agricultural economy', with Germany benefiting other 'restrictions'.

So James asked which restrictions he was referring to, but didn't get an answer.

"You aren't going to get chapter and verse," Martin said.

James replied: "Give me the skeletons, give me the bare bones of these restrictions that have been put into place to favour the French and German agricultural sectors to the detriment of the British."

But his caller admitted: "No James, I do not have those details."

James said: "You complain about being pigeonholed and then you just tattoo fool across your forehead."

