James O'Brien's Damning Verdict On Theresa May's Views On Foreigners

James O'Brien's gave his opinion on Theresa May's view of foreigners following her "jump the queue" speech - and it's very damning.

The Prime Minister said that European citizens would no longer be allowed to "jump the queue" to come and live in Britain.

But James said her rhetoric smelt of someone who thinks they are superior simply because of where she was born.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I remember looking at the Windrush story and thinking she's a middle class racist. She'd never throw bricks through windows or wave placards or go on marches, but there's a sort of quiet acceptance that the circumstances of her birth somehow render her superior to somebody born elsewhere.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Theresa May, for all her pursed-lipped sanctimony actually I think subscribes to a very similar line of thought. Because what else have you got?

"Why else would actually, without realising how offensive it was, comfortably an casually describe you or your husband or your wife, your mother or your father, your colleague, your classmate as a queue jumper, as a cheat, as someone who is not to be trusted? Someone who will game the system, someone who is not quite playing with a straight bat, someone who is a little bit iffy, a little bit dodgy, a little bit sly. Why? Because they are foreign.

"3million queue jumpers. Weird.

"And then of course, because she adds quickly afterwards, 'Well, Indian software developers andAustralian engineers, she thinks she's got a fig leaf to describe what she's just done. But she hasn't, has she?"