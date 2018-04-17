James O'Brien's Devastating Take On Theresa May And Racism

James O'Brien believes Theresa May thinks some people are lesser than her based on their skin colour.

The Prime Minister has received some strong criticism after some British citizens of the Windrush generation were deported in error back to the Caribbean.

Before that, in her time as Home Secretary, she was at the centre of the Go-Home vans and deportation of Abu Qatada.

James always felt that Ms May holds her nose and puts up with the racism around Brexit because she thinks it's better for the country than having Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister. Now, he thinks she wasn't holding her nose at all.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "What is racism, in its simplest sense, if not this almost intuitive belief that your worth as a human being is determined by where you come from, by how long you've been here, not by what you do.

"Otherwise how could you possibly be calling for people to be punished according to the circumstances of their birth or treated differently according to the circumstances of their birth?

And I think thatTheresa May, whether she realises it or not, is in that camp.

"In 2014, the government quietly removed a key protection from the statute books for some British residents of the Windrush generation who could face deportation. I think that she could do that because she wouldn't have seen the children of the Windrush generation being quite as British as she is. British isn't good enough, sorry, equal to her.

"I genuinely think, as I look at what she did with the Abu Qatada deportation case, throwing red meat to the Daily Mail while deceiving the country, I genuinely think when I remember how she lied about somebody who couldn't be deported because they had a cat, I genuinely think when I look back to those Go Home-Vans that she sent through the streets of our cities and towns. I genuinely think when I remember her allowing people in her top team to talk about EU citizens living here as 'playing cards' or 'bargaining chips'.

"I genuinely think that she has, like an awful lot of people of her generation and background, I think she has an inbuilt sense of human hierarchy.

"I worry that the catalogue of decisions that she took as Home Secretary speaks of a woman who actually looks at her electorate in this case, or at her population and sees value according to colour."