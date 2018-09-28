James O'Brien's Fiery Row With Caller Who'd Never Heard Of Him

This caller to James O'Brien started by saying he'd never heard of him - and just got angrier and angrier.

Christopher called to defend Boris Johnson, following the former Foreign Secretary's article in the Daily Telegraph in which he lays out his six-point alternative Brexit blueprint.

He started the conversation with the antagonistic line: "I think that you're attitude is quite condescending. I've never called to your programme. I've never known who you are."

From there, things just go downhill.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

After a short, terse conversation, James told him: "I'm sorry if you think I'm condescending, but I'm starting to think it's not my fault."

Christopher got angrier and angrier trying name Boris's greatest achievement shouting down the phone: "My opinion is different to yours. It's a subjective question."

James ended the call amid the yelling, saying: "Christopher, I'm very happy that you've discovered me. Now, if you could discover camomile tea, it would be the day of days."