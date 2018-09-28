James O'Brien's Fiery Row With Caller Who'd Never Heard Of Him
28 September 2018, 11:21 | Updated: 28 September 2018, 11:26
This caller to James O'Brien started by saying he'd never heard of him - and just got angrier and angrier.
Christopher called to defend Boris Johnson, following the former Foreign Secretary's article in the Daily Telegraph in which he lays out his six-point alternative Brexit blueprint.
He started the conversation with the antagonistic line: "I think that you're attitude is quite condescending. I've never called to your programme. I've never known who you are."
From there, things just go downhill.
After a short, terse conversation, James told him: "I'm sorry if you think I'm condescending, but I'm starting to think it's not my fault."
Christopher got angrier and angrier trying name Boris's greatest achievement shouting down the phone: "My opinion is different to yours. It's a subjective question."
James ended the call amid the yelling, saying: "Christopher, I'm very happy that you've discovered me. Now, if you could discover camomile tea, it would be the day of days."