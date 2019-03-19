James O'Brien's Take On The Leave Means Leave Brexit March

James O'Brien believes the Leave Means Leave March is a perfect analogy for Brexit - a few people abandoned in the rain by wealthy people who are back in London.

Nigel Farage launched the Leave Means Leave March in Sunderland on Saturday, but returned to London the day after to host his LBC show.

And James admitted he felt really sorry for the people conned and left to march in a small group down the country.

He said: "It's the best illustration of Brexit you'll ever see.

"60 or 70 poor souls abandoned in the weather by wealthy business, media and political figures who are back in London, dry, warm and wealthy.

"And yet, still they trust, still they believe. I don't get it. How much more evidence do you need that the people you trusted did not deserve your trust and the people you derided and dismissed were sticking up for your interests all along.

James O'Brien talked about the Leave Means Leave March. Picture: PA / LBC

"How do they keep getting away with it? The people who told you this was a stupid thing to do could not have been proved more right.

"And yet, still the invitation to blame it on the people who told you we could have our cake and eat it, the people who said we would be inhabiting the sunny uplands, the people who told you that they needed us more than we needed them, the people who told you that the German car industry wouldn't countenance any form of Brexit at all that damaged their interests, the people who told you that it would be the easiest deal in human history.

"The people who told you all of these things. And you still trust them."